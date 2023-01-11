Weber State hosts Bannan and Montana

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Weber State Wildcats (7-9, 2-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (8-8, 2-2 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Montana faces the Weber State Wildcats after Josh Bannan scored 23 points in Montana’s 79-74 win over the Northern Colorado Bears. The Grizzlies are 5-2 on their home court. Montana is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 2-1 in Big Sky play. Weber State is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Grizzlies and Wildcats face off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bannan is shooting 49.7% and averaging 16.9 points for the Grizzlies. Dischon Thomas is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Montana.

Dillon Jones is averaging 14.7 points, 10 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

