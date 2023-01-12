Weber State hosts Bannan and Montana

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Weber State Wildcats (7-9, 2-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (8-8, 2-2 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana -4; over/under is 134 BOTTOM LINE: Montana plays the Weber State Wildcats after Josh Bannan scored 23 points in Montana’s 79-74 win against the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Grizzlies are 5-2 on their home court. Montana is sixth in the Big Sky with 28.1 points per game in the paint led by Bannan averaging 8.0.

The Wildcats are 2-1 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State is eighth in the Big Sky with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Dillon Jones averaging 9.1.

The Grizzlies and Wildcats square off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bannan is averaging 16.9 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Dischon Thomas is averaging 11.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games for Montana.

Advertisement

Jones is averaging 14.7 points, 10 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article