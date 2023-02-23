Weber State hosts Eastern Washington following Jones' 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Washington Eagles (21-7, 15-0 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (15-13, 10-5 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Weber State -1.5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: Weber State hosts the Eastern Washington Eagles after Dillon Jones scored 23 points in Weber State’s 65-57 win against the Portland State Vikings.

The Wildcats have gone 7-3 in home games. Weber State is 7-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles are 15-0 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington scores 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 16.0 points per game with 10.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for Weber State.

Tyreese Davis is averaging 10.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Eagles. Angelo Allegri is averaging 14.8 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 66.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Eagles: 10-0, averaging 79.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

