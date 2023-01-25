Weber State hosts Moffitt and Idaho

Weber State Wildcats (10-10, 5-2 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (8-13, 2-6 Big Sky)
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Jones is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Vandals. Moffitt is averaging 19.1 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Idaho.
Dillon Jones is averaging 15.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Weber State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.
Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 66.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.