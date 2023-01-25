Weber State hosts Moffitt and Idaho

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Weber State Wildcats (10-10, 5-2 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (8-13, 2-6 Big Sky) Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Idaho faces the Weber State Wildcats after Divant’e Moffitt scored 26 points in Idaho’s 73-67 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears. The Vandals are 5-5 in home games. The Wildcats have gone 5-2 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State is ninth in the Big Sky scoring 26.3 points per game in the paint led by Dillon Jones averaging 6.5.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Jones is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Vandals. Moffitt is averaging 19.1 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Dillon Jones is averaging 15.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 66.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

