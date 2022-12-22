Weber State hosts Traore and BYU

Weber State Wildcats (5-7) at BYU Cougars (9-5)
The Wildcats are 2-4 on the road. Weber State averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rudi Williams is averaging 14.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Cougars. Gideon George is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for BYU.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.
Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.