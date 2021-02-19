SENIOR STUDS: Weber State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Isiah Brown, Seikou Sisoho Jawara, Cody Carlson and Michal Kozak have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 57 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Lumberjacks have scored 64.8 points per game and allowed 70.3 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both significant improvements over the 57.7 points scored and 80.7 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Cameron Shelton has accounted for 55 percent of all Northern Arizona field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 40 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Weber State has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 91.3 points while giving up 67.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Lumberjacks. Weber State has an assist on 45 of 82 field goals (54.9 percent) across its past three outings while Northern Arizona has assists on 34 of 68 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Weber State offense has scored 84.3 points per game this season, ranking the Wildcats seventh nationally. The Northern Arizona defense has allowed 73.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 243rd).

