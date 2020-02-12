FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Montana’s Sayeed Pridgett, Derrick Carter-Hollinger and Josh Vazquez have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 45 percent of all Grizzlies scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jerrick Harding has directly created 45 percent of all Weber State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 46 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Weber State is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 10-3 when scoring at least 68.

STREAK SCORING: Montana has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 74.8 points while giving up 66.1.

DID YOU KNOW: Weber State has committed a turnover on just 17.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Big Sky teams. The Wildcats have turned the ball over only 11.9 times per game this season.

