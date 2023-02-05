Weber State outlasts Idaho State 72-71 in double OT

POCATELLO, Idaho — Junior Ballard scored 20 points and Dillon Jones made a layup at the buzzer in the second overtime to lift Weber State over Idaho State 72-71 on Saturday night.
Brayden Parker finished with 23 points and six rebounds for the Bengals (8-15, 5-5). Brock Mackenzie added 11 points and four assists, while Miguel Tomley scored nine.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Monday. Weber State visits Northern Colorado and Idaho State visits Northern Arizona.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.