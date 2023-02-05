Weber State outlasts Idaho State 72-71 in double OT

POCATELLO, Idaho — Junior Ballard scored 20 points and Dillon Jones made a layup at the buzzer in the second overtime to lift Weber State over Idaho State 72-71 on Saturday night.

Ballard was 6-of-9 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Wildcats (12-11, 7-3 Big Sky Conference). Jones scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Dyson Koehler pitched in with 13 points and seven boards.