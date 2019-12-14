Dalton Snead gave the Grizzlies (10-4) a 7-0 lead with a 1-yard TD pass to Colin Bingham in the middle of the second quarter. But Snead threw interceptions on four of Montana’s next six possessions. The first interception created a short field which led to Weber State’s opening points, Trey Tuttle’s 41-yard field goal with 4:29 left in the half.

In the third quarter, Jake Constantine led an eight-play, 72-yard drive capped by an 11-yard TD pass to Josh Davis to put the Wildcats in front 10-7.

Weber State was outgained 274-113 in total offense but committed no turnovers compared to Montana’s five, all interceptions by Snead.

