Weber State outlasts Northern Arizona 90-89 in OT

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 26 points, Dillon Jones added a double-double and Weber State defeated Northern Arizona 90-89 in overtime on Monday night.
Jalen Cole finished with 29 points to pace the Lumberjacks (9-22, 5-13). Xavier Fuller added 17 points, six rebounds and three steals. Liam Lloyd contributed 16 points and seven rebounds.
Verplancken opened the extra period with a basket, Porter followed with a three-point play and the Wildcats never trailed. Loyd sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime tied at 76.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.