Weber State outlasts Northern Arizona 90-89 in OT

Verplancken shot 8 for 15 from the floor (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (17-14, 12-6 Big Sky Conference). Jones finished with 24 points on 9-of-10 shooting with three 3-pointers, adding 11 rebounds. Zahir Porter made two 3-pointers and scored 15.