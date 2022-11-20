Weber State plays UC Riverside after Jones' 20-point performance

Weber State Wildcats (1-2) vs. UC Riverside Highlanders (2-2)
Riverside, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Weber State faces the UC Riverside Highlanders after Dillon Jones scored 20 points in Weber State’s 77-52 loss to the Colorado State Rams.
UC Riverside finished 16-12 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Highlanders gave up 63.7 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.
Weber State went 8-5 on the road and 21-12 overall last season. The Wildcats averaged 7.7 steals, 2.5 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.