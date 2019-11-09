The Fighting Hawks (5-4) scored 13 straight points to lead 27-20 on Brady Leach’s 34-yard field goal with 7:01 left in the game.

Constantine was 17 of 23 for 230 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions and ran five times for 43 yards and a TD. Kevin Smith ran 25 times for 104 yards and David Ames caught six passes for 105 yards and a score.

Nate Ketteringham passed for 304 yards and three touchdowns for North Dakota. Noah Wanzek caught seven passes for 140 yards and a touchdown.

