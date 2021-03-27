The Lumberjacks (1-2, 1-2) took a 23-22 lead with 17 seconds left on Keondre Wudtee’s 1-yard keeper that capped a 14-play drive that took up nearly four minutes. Northern Arizona started the drive at its 5 after Eloi Kwete forced a fumble by Weber State’s Daniel Wright Jr. and Morgan Vest recovered it.
Johnson passed for 133 yards, three touchdowns and one interception and ran 19 times for 70 yards for Weber State. Josh Davis ran 16 times for 141 yards.
Wudtee had 204 yards passing, 52 yards rushing and a TD run for Northern Arizona. Draycen Hall ran 19 times for 136 yards and a score.
