The Grizzlies are 11-9 against Big Sky opponents. Montana is eighth in the Big Sky scoring 72.7 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.
The teams square off for the third time this season. Weber State won the last meeting 80-75 on Feb. 4. Koby McEwen scored 32 to help lead Weber State to the victory, and Josh Bannan scored 17 points for Montana.
TOP PERFORMERS: McEwen is averaging 18.2 points for the Wildcats. Seikou Sisoho Jawara is averaging 12.6 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Weber State.
Bannan is averaging 15.2 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Robby Beasley III is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.
Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 26.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.