Weber State takes on Eastern Washington following Jones' 23-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (21-7, 15-0 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (15-13, 10-5 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Weber State hosts the Eastern Washington Eagles after Dillon Jones scored 23 points in Weber State’s 65-57 win against the Portland State Vikings. The Wildcats have gone 7-3 at home. Weber State is fourth in the Big Sky with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jones averaging 10.1.

The Eagles are 15-0 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington leads the Big Sky scoring 77.1 points per game while shooting 49.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 16.0 points per game with 10.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

Steele Venters is shooting 46.4% and averaging 14.8 points for the Eagles. Angelo Allegri is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 66.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Eagles: 10-0, averaging 79.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

