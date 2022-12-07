Weber State visits Cal Baptist on 5-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Weber State Wildcats (2-6) at Cal Baptist Lancers (5-4) Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Baptist -9.5; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: Weber State will try to end its five-game road losing streak when the Wildcats visit Cal Baptist. The Lancers are 4-1 in home games. Cal Baptist scores 63.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Wildcats are 0-3 on the road. Weber State ranks ninth in the Big Sky shooting 30.4% from deep. KJ Cunningham paces the Wildcats shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taran Armstrong is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Lancers. Joe Quintana is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Cal Baptist.

Dillon Jones is averaging 13 points, 9.6 rebounds and four assists for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 12.3 points for Weber State.

