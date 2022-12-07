Weber State visits Cal Baptist on 5-game road slide

Weber State Wildcats (2-6) at Cal Baptist Lancers (5-4)
The Wildcats are 0-3 on the road. Weber State ranks ninth in the Big Sky shooting 30.4% from deep. KJ Cunningham paces the Wildcats shooting 50% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Taran Armstrong is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Lancers. Joe Quintana is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Cal Baptist.
Dillon Jones is averaging 13 points, 9.6 rebounds and four assists for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 12.3 points for Weber State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.