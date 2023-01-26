Weber State visits Idaho after Moffitt's 26-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Weber State Wildcats (10-10, 5-2 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (8-13, 2-6 Big Sky) Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Idaho -2.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on the Weber State Wildcats after Divant’e Moffitt scored 26 points in Idaho’s 73-67 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Vandals have gone 5-5 at home.

The Wildcats are 5-2 in Big Sky play. Weber State averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when winning the turnover battle.

The Vandals and Wildcats meet Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Jones is shooting 67.8% and averaging 19.1 points for the Vandals. Moffitt is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Dillon Jones is averaging 15.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 12.7 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the past 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 66.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

