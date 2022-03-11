The Bobcats have gone 14-1 at home. Montana State ranks second in the Big Sky with 13.4 assists per game led by Xavier Bishop averaging 4.2.
The Wildcats have gone 13-7 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bobcats won 78-57 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Bishop led the Bobcats with 18 points, and Seikou Sisoho Jawara led the Wildcats with 14 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bishop is averaging 13.8 points and 4.2 assists for the Bobcats. Jubrile Belo is averaging 11.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 63.8% over the last 10 games for Montana State.
Koby McEwen is shooting 45.8% and averaging 18.2 points for the Wildcats. Jawara is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Weber State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.
Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.
