In the Pac-12, fourth-ranked North leader Oregon (9-1, 6-1, No. 3 CFP) and 24th-ranked South leader Utah (7-3, 6-1, No. 23 CFP) meet in Salt Lake City, and the winner will move on to the title game in Las Vegas on Dec. 3. The loser could still win its division this week if the team behind it in the standings — Oregon State (6-4, 4-3) in Oregon’s case and Arizona State (7-3, 5-2) in Utah’s — also loses.