8.57 — Yards per play by Michigan State, which visits No. 24 Miami on Saturday. In year two under coach Mel Tucker, the Spartans have flashed on offense like nothing they have seen in East Lansing in years. It’s early, but the Spartans are nearly doubling their output from last year (4.81 ypp). Michigan State hasn’t cracked 6 yards per play in a season since 2014.