GOLF

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — Brooks Koepka has the game to win a U.S. Open on any course.

One year after Koepka overpowered the wide fairways of Erin Hills in a U.S. Open remembered for low scoring, he navigated his way through the brutal conditions of Shinnecock Hills and closed with a 2-under 68 to become the first repeat champion in 29 years.

Curtis Strange was the last player to go back-to-back in this major and shared a brief hug with Koepka off the 18th green after Koepka tapped in for bogey and a one-shot victory.

Koepka’s victory might not have been possible if not for grinding out a 72 on Saturday in conditions so severe the last 45 players to tee off in the third round didn’t break par. The USGA conceded the course was over the top and pledged to give it more water and slow it down.

Tommy Fleetwood of England made eight birdies — none on the two par 5s — in the final round and missed an 8-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 63, only the sixth player in U.S. Open history to go that low. He was one shot behind when he finished, and Koepka still had 11 holes to play. Koepka never lost the lead, finishing one shot ahead of Fleetwood at 1-over 281.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — So Yeon Ryu found her winning touch at Blythefield Country Club

Ryu won the Meijer LPGA Classic, closing with a 5-under 67 for a two-stroke victory over Caroline Masson. The 29-year-old South Korean player has six LPGA Tour victories, winning twice last year.

The two-time major champion birdied the par-5 16th and par-4 17th and parred the par-4 18th to finish at 21-under 267. Two strokes behind Anna Nordqvist and Lee-Anne Pace entering the round, Ryu had six birdies and bogey in the final round.

Masson closed with a 70-foot birdie putt for a 68. Lydia Ko shot a 67 to finish third at 18 under. Nordqvist and Pace each shot 73 — after each had a 64 on Saturday — to tie for fourth at 17 under with Jacqui Concolino (66), Azahara Munoz (68) and Angela Stanford (70).

BASEBALL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Houston Astros keep finding ways to win, while the Kansas City Royals keep inventing ways to lose.

Carlos Correa and the Astros won their 11th straight game, finishing off a dominant 10-0 road trip by rallying past the Royals 7-4. The World Series champion Astros swept their swing through Texas, Oakland and Kansas City, outscoring opponents 74-35.

Last season, Houston had an 11-game winning streak end in Kansas City. This time, the Astros trailed 4-3 in the eighth inning before Correa led off with a tying homer. Evan Gattis, who had three hits, then put them ahead during a three-run burst.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

OMAHA, Neb. — Gabe Holt hit a tiebreaking single in the fifth inning and drove in an insurance run in the ninth, leading Texas Tech to a stunning 6-3 win over defending national champion Florida in the College World Series.

The Red Raiders (45-18) won their CWS opener for the first time in their three appearances, and they did it against the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and a first-round draft pick in starting pitcher Brady Singer.

Texas Tech pitchers limited the Gators to five hits but issued five walks. That was more than good enough against a Florida offense that has struggled for three straight games.

To have a chance to repeat as champions, the Gators (47-20) must win four straight to reach the best-of-three finals. Only Oregon State in 2006 and South Carolina 2010 have lost their Omaha openers and made it to the finals since the tournament went to its current structure in 1999.

OMAHA, Neb. — Once Arkansas’ offense got rolling against Texas in the sixth inning, nothing could stop the Razorbacks. Not even the weather.

Five straight batters had reached base when the teams were pulled from the field for a weather delay. When play resumed 2 hours, 49 minutes later, five more in a row got on base. What turned into an eight-run sixth carried the Razorbacks to an 11-5 win in their College World Series opener.

The Razorbacks (45-19) scored double-digit runs for the fourth time in six NCAA Tournament wins and had their highest total in 28 CWS games. The Longhorns (42-22), in the CWS for a record 36th time, lost their third straight Omaha opener since 2011.

Arkansas’ Luke Bonfield delivered the first home run of the CWS with his two-run shot to left for a 3-2 lead in the fifth. Parker Joe Robinson took over for Texas starter Nolan Kingham (8-5) to start the sixth and walked the only two batters he faced. That started a parade of pitchers who either struggled to find the strike zone or got dinged for single after single.

AUTO RACING

NEWTON, Iowa — Justin Allgaier won all three stages and the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Sunday at Iowa Speedway for his second victory of the season.

Racing for Dale Earnhardt Jr. in JR Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro, Allgaier led 182 of 250 laps and survived an unlucky late caution by winning the restart.

Allgaier also won last month at Dover. He has seven career victories — but few of those runs were as dominant as the one Allgaier pulled off in the searing heat on Iowa’s short track.

Despite Allgaier’s dominance, Christopher Bell made him work to keep the lead throughout the final stage — at times closing to within a tenth of a second of taking the lead — before finishing second.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tony Schumacher raced to his first Top Fuel victory of the season in the Fitzgerald USA NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.

Schumacher had a 3.946-second run at 313.58 mph to edge Mike Salinas in the final round, the 150th final of Schumacher’s career. He has six career victories at Bristol and 84 overall.

Ron Capps won the Funny Car event for the second straight year, and Jeg Coughlin Jr. topped the Pro Stock field.

SOCCER

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — An Egypt team official confirmed goalkeeper Mohamed Elshenawy declined to receive a player of the match trophy at the World Cup for religious reasons.

The trophy, an artistic red goblet, is sponsored by Budweiser. Islam prohibits the consumption of alcohol.

Egypt team director Ihab Leheta told The Associated Press on Sunday that Elshenawy said a “few words” and posed for photos in a brief ceremony, but didn’t take the goblet.

He said there was no policy or set of regulations for members of the all-Muslim squad regarding their dealings with sponsors or prizes linked to alcohol.

The 29-year-old Elshenawy won the award following his impressive performance in the 1-0 loss to Uruguay on Friday. He made a string of stunning saves before Uruguay clinched the win with a goal in the 89th minute.

