The Minutemen finished 9 of 27 behind the arc. They led 36-33 at the half and pulled away by shooting 58% in the second half while the River Hawks shot just 31%.

Obadiah Noel had 18 points for the River Hawks. Christian Lutete added 17 points and 13 rebounds. The visitors had 18 turnovers and had 7 shots blocked, four by Djery Baptiste.

