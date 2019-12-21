Central Arkansas has won two straight after starting the season 1-9.

The Islanders were up 40-29 at the break. Central Arkansas gradually chipped away at the lead until a Bergersen jumper at the 1:49 mark gave the Bears the lead for good 67-65.

Myles Smith scored a career-high 31 points and had seven rebounds for the Islanders (4-8, 0-2). Jashawn Talton-Thomas added six rebounds and six assists.

Central Arkansas plays Marquette on the road next Saturday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi plays Nebraska on the road next Sunday.

