Weir's 18 help FGCU knock off North Florida 82-57

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Andre Weir’s 18 points helped Florida Gulf Coast defeat North Florida 82-57 on Saturday night.
The Ospreys (7-9, 2-2) were led in scoring by Carter Hendricksen, who finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. Jadyn Parker added eight points and two blocks for North Florida. Jose Placer also had seven points.
Both teams next play Thursday. FGCU visits Eastern Kentucky and North Florida visits Jacksonville State.
