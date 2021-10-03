Weisser threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Dave Jones midway through the period and Winston Reid’s strip-sack of Cal Poly’s Jackson Pavitt led to a 2-yard fumble return for a score by B.J. Taulele that made it 28-7 with 42 seconds left in the half.
Cal Poly (1-4, 0-2), finished with just 115 total yards, has lost four straight since a season-opening win over San Diego.
