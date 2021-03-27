All before halftime, Welch threw touchdowns of 70 and 20 yards to Jai’Rus Creamer, a 25-yarder to Michael Vice and ran it in from 9-yards out for a 34-7 lead at intermission. DeMarcus Ware added two rushing touchdowns for Samford (3-3, 3-3 Southern Conference) in the second half.
Darique Hampton’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Raleigh Webb in the second half prevented the shut out.
It was The Citadel’s (0-9, 0-5) worst home loss since a 51-0 drubbing from Appalachian State in 1999. The Citadel was without the services of four suspended starters and turned it over seven times, fumbling it away on six occasions.
