It spoiled the debut of Montana State’s first-year head coach Brent Vigen, who was Wyoming’s offensive coordinator for the previous seven seasons.
Chambers was 15-of-26 passing for 196 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Welch had two catches for 25 yards. Valladay rushed for 77 yards and Chambers also carried it 14 times for 51 yards.
Matthew McKay passed for 200 yards and one touchdown for Montana State. Isaiah Ifanse rushed 16 times for 103 yards.
Blake Glessner made a 53-yard field goal to pull Montana State within 10-9.
