Western Carolina (4-7, 4-4) took a 21-0 lead in the first quarter that included Wells’ short touchdown pass to Owen Cosenke and a 71-yard punt return for a touchdown by Daquan Patton.
Seth Morgan threw two touchdown passes to bring VMI (6-5, 4-4) back to within 21-14 after one quarter and the Catamounts held a 28-21 lead at intermission.
Wells hit Calvin Jones with a 56-yard touchdown midway though the third quarter to break it open and the Western Carolina defense held the Keydets to just a field goal in the second half.
Wells was 30 of 51 passing without an interception and added 84 yards on 11 carries. Jones caught 10 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown.
Morgan was 23 of 47 for 205 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted three times. Rashad Raymond carried 19 times for 105 yards.
___
