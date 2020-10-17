Knox capped a 12-play, 85-yard drive with a 1-yard TD late in the second quarter and his 7-yard scoring run midway through the third made it 21-3.
Louisiana Tech (3-2) answered when Luke Anthony hit Adrian Hardy for a 12-yard TD less than two minutes later but Wells threw touchdown passes of 46 yards to Artie Henry and 26 yards to Corey Gammage give Marshall a 35-10 lead with 11:03 to play.
Hardy led the Bulldogs with nine receptions for 102 yards.
The capacity at Louisiana Tech’s Joe Aillet Stadium was limited to 25% (or 7,140 available seats, including the allowance of 1,000 students per game) due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. All fans and patrons attending the game will be required to wear a face covering in order to comply with the State of Louisiana Mask Mandate.
