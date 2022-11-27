Wells and Northern Kentucky host Tennessee Tech

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-3) at Northern Kentucky Norse (2-4) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Kentucky -11.5; over/under is 132 BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after LJ Wells scored 20 points in Northern Kentucky’s 82-69 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Norse have gone 2-1 at home. Northern Kentucky allows 67.2 points and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Golden Eagles have gone 0-2 away from home. Tennessee Tech averages 71.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marques Warrick is shooting 42.7% and averaging 17.7 points for the Norse. Hubertas Pivorius is averaging 5.2 points for Northern Kentucky.

Jaylen Sebree is averaging 12 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Erik Oliver is averaging 11.7 points for Tennessee Tech.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

