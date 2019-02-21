COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Kayla Wells scored a career-high 29 points, Chennedy Carter had 28 and No. 21 Texas A&M defeated Tennessee 79-62 Thursday night.

Wells was 10-of-15 shooting, including 5 of 8 from the arc. Carter, the Southeastern Conference’s leading scoring coming in at 22.1 per game, was just three shy of her season high despite missing all six of her 3-point attempts. Carter set a school record with her 33rd consecutive game in double figures, passing Danielle Adams (2010-11). Shambria Washington added 11 points and seven assists while N’dea Jones had 10 rebounds.

The Aggies (20-6, 9-4), led by five at halftime before outscoring the Lady Vols 27-12 in the third quarter, shooting 69 percent with Wells scoring 13 points and Carter 10. The lead reached 23 with 4:28 left in the game.

Evina Westbrook led Tennessee (17-9, 6-7) with 17 points. Cheridene Green had 11 points and 12 rebounds and Rennia Davis 10 points.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.