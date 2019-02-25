GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Kayla Wells scored 24 points and No. 19 Texas A&M beat Florida 80-62 on Monday night as the Aggies won for the 10th time in their last 12 games.

Wells made a jump shot and a 3-pointer and Chennedy Carter followed with a pair of layups and Texas A&M led 17-6 before half the opening quarter had expired. The Aggies (21-6, 10-4 SEC) led 20-9 after one and stretched the margin with a 16-5 run and led by 22-points with 67 seconds to go before intermission.

Florida (7-20, 2-12) got hot after the break shooting 11 of 16 from the field, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and scored 28 points in the third. But the Aggies didn’t relent and shot 9 of 16 in the quarter for a 59-45 lead after three.

Carter and Ciera Johnson each scored 21 points and Johnson grabbed 10 rebounds.

Funda Nakkasoglu led the Gators with 22 points and Danielle Rainey added 17.

