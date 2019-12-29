Jahlil Tripp had 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Tigers (12-4), whose seven-game win streak was snapped. Gary Chivichyan added 14 points.
UC Irvine matches up against Harvard on the road on Jan. 4. Pacific plays Pepperdine on the road on Thursday.
