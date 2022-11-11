Wenzel scores 20; Wyoming defeats Nicholls State 79-68

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Brendan Wenzel scored 20 points off of the bench to help lead Wyoming over Nicholls State 79-68 on Thursday.
The Colonels (0-2) were led by Micah Thomas, who recorded 22 points. Marek Nelson added 18 points, four steals and two blocks for Nicholls State. In addition, Emanuel Littles finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Wyoming led Nicholls State at the half, 36-28, with Wenzel (12 points) their high scorer before the break. Wyoming outscored Nicholls State in the second half by three points, with Maldonado scoring a team-high nine points after halftime.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Sunday. Wyoming hosts SE Louisiana while Nicholls State hosts Carver.
___
