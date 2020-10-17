UMass (0-1) was limited to 191 total yards, converted just 2-of-13 third downs with four three-and-outs, and never moved past the Georgia Southern 21-yard line.
UMass announced the cancellation of its 2020 football season on Aug. 11 due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic but later reversed course and on Sept. 21 the school said it would play a limited number of games to be announced as they are scheduled and Saturday’s contest against Georgia Southern is the only one currently on the slate for the Minutemen.
Georgia Southern’s 25,000-seat Allen E. Paulson Stadium was limited to a capacity of 6,200 due to concerns related to pandemic.
