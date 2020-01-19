Pacific totaled 58 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Jahlil Tripp had 28 points and six rebounds for the Tigers (15-6, 3-2). Jeremiah Bailey added 13 points.

Justin Moore, whose 11 points per game entering the contest ranked second on the Tigers, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

Santa Clara faces Pepperdine at home on Thursday. Pacific faces Brigham Young at home on Thursday.

