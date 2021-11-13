Atin Wright topped the Matadors (0-2) with 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc.
Notre Dame shot 49% from the floor and 41% from distance. The Irish took a 5-4 lead 1:53 into the game on a Goodwin 3-pointer and never trailed again. They led 32-26 at halftime and upped their lead to 57-37 on a Wesley dunk with 6:59 left in the game.
Notre Dame is now 22-0 in home openers in the Mike Brey era.
