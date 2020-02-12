Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. each added 10 points as the Buckeyes, who were ranked as high as No. 2 in the AP poll before tanking last month, bounced back from a loss at Wisconsin on Sunday and has now won three of the last four. In a wildly inconsistent season, Ohio State i much better at home, winning for the 12th time at Value City Arena.

Jacob Young had 17 and Baker 13 for Rutgers (17-8, 8-6), which is having its best season in years under coach Steve Pikiell but, like Ohio State, has struggled on the road. The Scarlet Knights dropped to 1-5 away from the Rutgers Athletic Center where they are 16-0.

Ohio State led 45-30 at the intermission on the strength of a couple of late 3-pointers, from Andre Wesson and Justin Ahrens, who was 3 for 4 from beyond the arc in the half coming off the bench.

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: Struggling on the road like most of the rest of the Big Ten, the Scarlet Knights got in a hole early and couldn’t quite catch up despite the strong run late. The Scarlet Knights shot 48.1% in the second half.

Ohio State: A strange season, indeed. The Buckeyes bounced back big from a listless loss to Wisconsin on Sunday. They let Rutgers climb back in but were able to hold on.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Hosts No. 22 Illinois on Saturday.

Ohio State: Hosts Purdue on Saturday.

