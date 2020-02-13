TEAM LEADERSHIP: Ohio State’s K. Wesson has averaged 14.1 points and 9.4 rebounds while CJ Walker has put up 7.5 points. For the Boilermakers, Williams has averaged 11.2 points and 7.4 rebounds while Eric Hunter Jr. has put up 10.5 points.WATCH OUT FOR WESSON: K. Wesson has connected on 42 percent of the 81 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 13 over his last three games. He’s also converted 73.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

THRIVING WITH THREES: Purdue is 5-0 when it makes 11 or more 3-pointers and 9-11 when it falls short of that total. Ohio State is 9-0 when it makes at least 10 from 3-point range and 7-8 on the year, otherwise.

BEHIND THE ARC: Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic has attempted 135 3-pointers and connected on 37.8 percent of them, and is 6 for 16 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Ohio State defense has allowed only 61.8 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Buckeyes 18th among Division I teams. The Purdue offense has averaged 69.3 points through 25 games (ranked 212th, nationally).

