COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kaleb Wesson scored 21 of his game-high 27 points in the first half as Ohio State defeated Rutgers 76-62 on Saturday.

Wesson, Ohio State’s sophomore center, had 17 of his team’s first 20 points to open the game. He made his first six shots from the floor, including three 3-pointers. He ended up 10 of 12 from the floor, including 3 of 4 on 3s.

C.J. Jackson added 20 points and seven rebounds for the Buckeyes (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten). Luther Muhammad scored 12 points and Keyshawn Woods added 11.

Eugene Omoruyi had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead Rutgers (11-10, 4-7). Caleb McConnell chipped in 14 points.

Wesson made back-to-back 3-pointers as well as a baseline jumper during an 11-0 Ohio State run that put the Buckeyes up 15-8 with 12:15 left in the first half.

Muhammad hit a 3 and Wesson made a fall-away jumper late in the half as the Buckeyes clung to a 37-29 halftime advantage.

Jackson then scored 17 of his points in the second half as the Buckeyes went up by as many as 16.

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights came into the game off a three-game winning streak. That was Rutgers’ longest conference winning streak since 2003-04, when the school was a member of the Big East. . Rutgers drops to 2-39 in Big Ten road games over five seasons in the conference.

Ohio State: After a dismal 1-6 showing in January, the Buckeyes got February off to a good start. Their next three games are also against Big Ten teams with losing conference records. . This was Ohio State’s fourth game without forward Kyle Young, who is nursing a stress fracture in his right leg.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Hosts No. 5 Michigan on Tuesday.

Ohio State: Hosts Penn State on Thursday.

