Indiana’s Devonte Green (11) controls the ball against Ohio State’s Luther Muhammad (1) and Jaedon LeDee (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. (Darron Cummings/Associated Press)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Andre Wesson scored the last of his 15 points on a tie-breaking dunk with 20 seconds left Sunday to help Ohio State pull off a 55-52 victory at Indiana.

The Buckeyes (16-7, 6-6 Big Ten) won their third straight overall and added a key road victory to their postseason resume.

Romeo Langford had 15 points to lead Indiana (13-11, 4-9), which has lost nine of its last 10 and four in a row at home. Devonte Green had 10 points and Juwan Morgan finished with a career-high 14 rebounds.

But in a game where runs were rare, the teams went basket for basket down the stretch.

After trailing 47-38 with 6:25 to go, the Hoosiers finally tied the score when Langford made Indiana’s third consecutive 3-pointer with 4:52 to go. The Hoosiers retook the lead on Green’s long, shot-clock beating 3 with 1:46 remaining. That made it 52-49.

C.J. Jackson tied it again with another long 3 late in the shot clock and Wesson’s dunk following a timeout gave Ohio State the lead for good.

Langford missed a go-ahead 3 with 12 seconds to go and Green missed a tying 3 in the waning seconds after Luther Muhammad went 1 of 2 from the free-throw line with 8.8 seconds left.

It was a rugged game — for both teams.

After Ohio State jumped to an 11-2 lead and the Hoosiers answered with seven straight, things really bogged down.

Washington’s 3 gave the Buckeyes a 21-14 lead with 3:59 left in the first half. Instead, the Hoosiers only allowed one more basket and closed the half on a 7-2 spurt to make it 23-21.

The teams combined for 18 baskets and 14 turnovers in the half.

Jackson and Kaleb Wesson each scored 10 points for the Buckeyes.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: Offensively, the Buckeyes continue to struggle. They’ve scored fewer than 70 points in five of their last six games and that must change to survive a tough final stretch and secure an NCAA Tournament bid.

Indiana: The Hoosiers forced 15 turnovers but were 6 of 20 on 3s and got outrebounded 35-29. If those numbers don’t start to improve consistently, Indiana will continue to struggle.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Can complete a season sweep of Illinois at home Thursday.

Indiana: Heads to Minnesota on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.