Marcus Weathers scored a career-high 25 points for the Dukes (10-2), who lost their second-straight neutral site game after getting off to the second-best start in school history. Michael Hughes added 15 points.
Behind George, the Thundering Herd, who shot 51.5% with eight 3-pointers, had a 38-7 advantage in bench points. Duquesne was 3 of 16 behind the arc and shot 34%.
___
___
