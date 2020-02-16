Christian Williams topped the Sycamores (14-11, 7-7) with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Jordan Barnes pitched in with 14 points and four assists, while freshman Jake Laravia scored 11 with five rebounds.

Missouri State shot 47% from the floor and 44% from beyond the 3-point line (7 of 16). The Bears made 16 of 21 from the foul line. Indiana State shot 36% overall and made just 5 of 20 from distance. The Sycamores hit 13 of 18 foul shots.

