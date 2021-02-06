Austin Trice had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Monarchs (9-5, 5-3). Joe Reece added 13 points and eight rebounds and Jaylin Hunter had 12 points and six assists.
The Thundering Herd evened the season series against the Monarchs with the win. Old Dominion defeated Marshall 82-81 on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.