West Virginia faces Texas Tech following Johnson's 22-point outing

The Red Raiders are 8-3 in home games. Texas Tech is seventh in the Big 12 with 14.1 assists per game led by De’Vion Harmon averaging 3.5.

The Mountaineers have gone 1-6 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia ranks eighth in the Big 12 scoring 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Tre Mitchell averaging 5.4.

The Red Raiders and Mountaineers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Obanor is shooting 49.5% and averaging 14.7 points for the Red Raiders. Pop Isaacs is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Mitchell is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Erik Stevenson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 3-7, averaging 77.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

