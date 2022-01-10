Harrell set numerous NCAA passing records at Texas Tech from 2005 to 2008, including single-season completions with 512 and surpassing 400 passing yards 11 times, both in 2007. He threw for more than 5,000 yards in both the 2007 and 2008 seasons and was a Heisman Trophy finalist and a Sammy Baugh Trophy winner. He then spent three seasons with the Green Bay Packers, winning a Super Bowl ring while throwing only four passes as Aaron Rodgers’ backup.