West Virginia honors Huggins with 96-78 win over Buffalo

With 925 wins, Huggins is third all-time in Division I behind Mike Krzyzewski and Jim Boeheim. Huggins, who was enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September, is the 17th Division I coach with as many as 41 years on the bench.

Down by double digits early in the second half, Buffalo hit three 3-pointers in four minutes and got within 61-60 with 11:40 remaining. West Virginia then got a big boost when Buffalo’s Jonnivius Smith was called for a foul and also picked up a technical with 11:18 to go. Tre Mitchell made four free throws and West Virginia was on its way to a 17-3 run that was capped by Bell’s three-point play at the 6-minute mark. The Mountaineers led 78-63 at that point.