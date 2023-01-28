West Virginia hosts No. 15 Auburn after Toussaint's 22-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Auburn Tigers (16-4, 6-2 SEC) at West Virginia Mountaineers (12-8, 2-6 Big 12) Morgantown, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -3.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia hosts the No. 15 Auburn Tigers after Joe Toussaint scored 22 points in West Virginia’s 76-61 victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Mountaineers are 8-3 on their home court. West Virginia is eighth in the Big 12 with 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Tre Mitchell averaging 5.1.

The Tigers are 4-2 on the road. Auburn has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Stevenson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Mitchell is averaging 12.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Advertisement

Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 13.9 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Johni Broome is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article