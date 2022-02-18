The Jayhawks are 10-2 in conference play. Kansas ranks second in the Big 12 shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.
The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Jayhawks won the last meeting 85-59 on Jan. 15. Jalen Wilson scored 23 points to help lead the Jayhawks to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Taz Sherman is averaging 18.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Mountaineers. Sean McNeil is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.
Agbaji is shooting 50.1% and averaging 19.9 points for the Jayhawks. Wilson is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 1-9, averaging 66.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.
Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.