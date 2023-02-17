West Virginia hosts Texas Tech after Harmon's 25-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-12, 3-10 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (15-11, 4-9 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech visits the West Virginia Mountaineers after De’Vion Harmon scored 25 points in Texas Tech’s 74-67 win over the Texas Longhorns. The Mountaineers have gone 11-3 in home games. West Virginia is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Red Raiders have gone 3-10 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech is sixth in the Big 12 with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Kevin Obanor averaging 6.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kedrian Johnson is averaging 10.1 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mountaineers. Erik Stevenson is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Obanor is averaging 15.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Pop Isaacs is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Red Raiders: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

